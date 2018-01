Jan 23 (Reuters) - State Street Corp:

* STATE STREET CORP SEES 2018 GAAP TAX RATE OF ABOUT 15 PERCENT - 17 PERCENT DUE TO TAX ACT - SEC FILING

* STATE STREET CORP SEES 2018 GAAP OUTLOOK FOR NET INTEREST INCOME IN RANGE 10 PERCENT - 13 PERCENT Source text: [bit.ly/2DxUSzR]