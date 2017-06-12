FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-State Street notifies U.S. Bank National Association it intends to exercise its option under terms of indenture, dated Dec 15, 1996
June 12, 2017 / 8:54 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-State Street notifies U.S. Bank National Association it intends to exercise its option under terms of indenture, dated Dec 15, 1996

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - State Street Corp:

* State Street-on june 12, co notified U.S. Bank National Association it intends to exercise its option under terms of indenture, dated Dec 15, 1996

* State Street Corp - effective as of June 15, 2017, scheduled maturity date of debentures will be extended from June 15, 2037 to June 15, 2047

* State Street Corp - effective as of June 15, 2017, final repayment date of debentures will be extended from June 1, 2067 to June 1, 2077 Source text: (bit.ly/2sgMsFY) Further company coverage:

