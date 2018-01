BRIEF-State Street Reports Qtrly Operating-Basis Diluted EPS​ Of $1.83

Jan 23 (Reuters) - State Street Corp:

* STATE STREET REPORTS Q4 GAAP-BASIS EPS OF $0.89, ROE OF 6.9% AND REVENUE OF $2.8 BILLION; INCLUDES ONE-TIME NET COST OF $270 MILLION OR -$0.72 PER SHARE RELATED TO TAX REFORM

* STATE STREET CORP QTRLY OPERATING-BASIS DILUTED EPS AS REPORTED​ OF $1.83

* SAYS ‍EXPECTS BEACON TARGET SAVINGS OF $550 MILLION TO BE REALIZED BY MID-2019, 18 MONTHS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE​

* STATE STREET CORP QTRLY ‍OPERATING-BASIS TOTAL REVENUE $2,984​ MILLION VERSUS $2,749 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS QTRLY TOTAL FEE REVENUE ON OPERATING BASIS $2,326​ MILLION VERSUS $2,200 MILLION LAST YEAR

* SAYS AT QUARTER-END, ‍ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WERE $2,782 BILLION VERSUS $2,673 BILLION AT Q3 END​

* SAYS QTRLY TOTAL EXPENSES ON OPERATING BASIS $1,998 MILLION VERSUS $2,143 MILLION LAST YEAR

* SAYS BASEL III ‍TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO ON ADVANCED APPROACH WAS 15.5 PERCENT AS OF DEC 31, 2017​, VERSUS 15.8 PERCENT AS OF SEPT 30, 2017