BRIEF-Statement from FDA commissioner on FDA advisory about risks associated with kratom‍​

Nov 14 (Reuters) -

* Statement from FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb M.D. on FDA advisory about deadly risks associated with Kratom‍​

* FDA’s Gottlieb - evidence shows kratom has similar effects to narcotics like opioids, & carries similar risks of abuse, addiction & in some cases, death‍​

* FDA’s Gottlieb says “there is no reliable evidence to support the use of kratom as a treatment for opioid use disorder”‍​

* FDA’s Gottlieb says the FDA is aware of reports of 36 deaths associated with the use of kratom-containing products‍​

* FDA’s Gottlieb says to date, no marketer has sought to properly develop a drug that includes kratom‍​

* FDA’s Gottlieb says FDA exercised jurisdiction over kratom as unapproved drug, and has also taken action against kratom-containing dietary supplements‍​

* FDA’s Gottlieb says have identified kratom products on 2 import alerts and are working to actively prevent shipments of kratom from entering the U.S.‍​

* FDA’s Gottlieb says at international mail facilities, the fda has detained hundreds of shipments of kratom‍​

* FDA’s Gottlieb says “we’ve used our authority to conduct seizures and to oversee the voluntary destruction of kratom products”‍​

* FDA's Gottlieb says in response to request from DEA, the FDA conducted comprehensive scientific & medical evaluation of 2 compounds found in kratom‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2iUGNiL)