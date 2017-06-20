FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Statoil: $2.34 bln plans for Njord and Bauge fields in Norwegian Sea approved by authorities
June 20, 2017 / 7:39 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Statoil: $2.34 bln plans for Njord and Bauge fields in Norwegian Sea approved by authorities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Statoil Asa:

* Statoil asa: plans for development and operation (pdo) of njord and bauge in norwegian sea have now been approved by authorities

* Statoil asa: investments, totalling 20 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.34 billion), will trigger high activities and spin-offs for norwegian society and norwegian supply industry

* Statoil asa: remaining resources on njord and hyme field total 175 million barrels of oil equivalent

* Statoil asa: kværner at stord has been awarded contract for upgrading platform and work facilitating tie-in of bauge and potential future third-party tie-ins

* Statoil asa: next year njord partners will award contract for upgrading njord bravo fso. First oil is scheduled for end of 2020

* Facts about Njord – upgrading of existing platform

* Njord was on stream from 1997-2016, and 54 wells were drilled

* 10 new production wells are planned on the field In 2016 the Njord A platform and the Njord Bravo FSO were towed ashore, to Stord and Kristansund, respectively

* Reserves: 175 million oil equivalent, Capital expenditures: NOK 15.7 billion

* Partners: Statoil (operator) 20 pct, Engie E&P Norge AS 20 pct>, DEA Norge AS 50 pct, Faroe Petroleum 7.5 pct and VNG Norge AS 2.5 pct

* Facts Bauge – new field: The discovery is located some 16 kilometres north-east of the selected tie-in platform, Njord A

* The development concept includes one subsea template, two oil producers, one water injector

* Reserves: 73 million oil equivalent, Capital expenditures: NOK 4.1 billion

* Partners: Statoil (operator) 35 pct, ENGIE E&P Norge AS 10 pct, Point Resources AS 17.5 pct, DEA Norge AS 27.5 pct, Faroe Petroleum Norge AS 7.5 pct, VNG Norge AS 2.5 pct Source text for Eikon:

here

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5410 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

