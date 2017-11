BRIEF-Statoil awards battery contract for Hywind Scotland​ wind turbines

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Statoil Asa:

* STATOIL AWARDS BATTERY CONTRACT IN BATWIND PROJECT

* ‍HYWIND SCOTLAND, WORLD‘S FIRST FLOATING WIND FARM, WILL NEXT YEAR BE EQUIPPED WITH A BATTERY TO STORE POWER FROM WIND FARM​

* ‍PURPOSE IS TO “TEACH” BATTERY WHEN TO HOLD BACK AND STORE ELECTRICITY, AND WHEN SEND POWER TO GRID, THUS INCREASING VALUE OF POWER​

* ‍STATOIL NOW HAS AWARDED A CONTRACT TO YOUNICOS TO DELIVER A 1MW BATTERY SYSTEM THAT WILL BE CONNECTED TO HYWIND SCOTLAND​

* ‍STORAGE SOLUTION PROJECT, NAMED BATWIND, WILL BE OPERATIONAL FROM Q2 2018​

* ‍THIS IS FIRST BATTERY STORAGE SYSTEM CONNECTED TO A FLOATING WIND FARM. BATWIND IS A PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN STATOIL AND MASDAR​ Source text: bit.ly/2BwbumW Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)