BRIEF-Statoil partners with Shell, Total on CCS project in Norway

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Statoil Asa

* Statoil, Shell and Total agree to work on a carbon capture and storage (CSS) project in Norway

* CO2 captured from onshore industrial facilities in Eastern Norway will be transported by ships to a receiving terminal on the west coast and later by pipes to inject in wells east of the Troll field the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS)

* First phase of the project could reach a capacity of storing about 1.5 million CO2 tonnes per year

* The project, a part of Norwegian authorities’ efforts to develop full-scale commercial carbon capture and storage in Norway

* State agency Gassnova awarded Statoil a contract to develop the first phase of the storage project in June

* In the future, other countries could potentially send CO2 to be stored on the NCS