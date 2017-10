Oct 18 (Reuters) - Statoil Asa

* World’s first floating wind farm has started production

* The 30MW wind farm, operated by Statoil in partnership with Masdar, is located 25 kilometers offshore Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, Scotland and will power approximately 20,000 households Source text: bit.ly/2gNJu5x Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)