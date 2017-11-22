BRIEF-Statoil says UK's Dudgeon offshore wind farm officially opened

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Statoil Asa said in a statement:

* Dudgeon offshore wind farm officially opened​

* ‍Since investment decision was made in 2014, Dudgeon construction costs have been reduced by more than 15%, from GBP 1.5 billion ($2 billion) to approximately GBP 1.25 billion

* All 67 turbines at the 402MW Dudgeon offshore wind farm are now delivering electricity to the UK grid, providing renewable energy to around 410,000 homes​ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7549 pounds) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)