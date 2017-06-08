FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Statoil swaps stakes with BP in four blocks off Australia
June 8, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Statoil swaps stakes with BP in four blocks off Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Statoil Asa:

* Says has signed a swap agreement with BP and has been granted regulatory approval to take over two exploration permits and extend its work program in the Great Australian Bight

* Says has transferred its 30% equity interest in offshore exploration permits EPP37 and EPP38 to BP and exited the licences

* Says BP has transferred its 70% equity interest in offshore exploration permit EPP39 and EPP40 to Statoil and exited the licences

* Says Statoil consequently holds 100% equity interest in the two exploration permits

* Says the regulator has granted Statoil a suspension and extension of the work commitments in EPP39 and EPP40

* Says the approved extension includes drilling of one exploration well in EPP39 before Oct. 30, 2019 Source text: here Further company coverage:

