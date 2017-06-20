BRIEF-Statoil's Gullfaks B wins 20-year lifetime extension

June 20 (Reuters) - Norway's Petroleum Safety Authority said on Tuesday:

* Statoil has received consent to extend the lifetime of the Gullfaks B facility and its associated pipelines

* We have now given Statoil consent to extend the lifetime of the Gullfaks B facility and its associated pipelines to 30 June 2036

* Gullfaks B was installed on the field in July 1987 and began production in February 1988

* In order to extract the remaining reserves in Gullfaks, Statoil had applied for consent to extend the lifetime of Gullfaks B and its associated pipelines to 30 June 2036 Source text: bit.ly/2sR6rMr Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)