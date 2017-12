Dec 21 (Reuters) - Steel Dynamics Inc:

* STEEL DYNAMICS ANNOUNCES EFFECTIVENESS OF S-4 REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND LAUNCH OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR UP TO $350.0 MILLION OF ITS 4.125% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* STEEL DYNAMICS - EFFECTIVE DEC 22, WILL LAUNCH ITS OFFER TO EXCHANGE ITS REGISTERED EXCHANGE NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED OLD NOTES

* STEEL DYNAMICS INC - OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME ON JANUARY 24, 2018