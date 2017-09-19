FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2017 / 10:09 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Steel Dynamics expects Q3 adj EPS of $0.63 to $0.67 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Steel Dynamics Inc

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.63 to $0.67 excluding items

* Steel dynamics provides third quarter 2017 guidance and announces third quarter 2017 cash dividend

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.61 to $0.65 including items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Steel dynamics inc - ‍q3 eps guidance includes estimated charges of approximately $0.02 per diluted share, related to q3 debt refinancing activities​

* Steel dynamics inc - ‍q3 2017 profitability from company’s steel operations is expected to be similar to sequential q2 results​

* Steel Dynamics Inc - ‍company’s flat roll operations anticipate lower sequential earnings due to metal spread compression in q3​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

