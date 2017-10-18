FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Steel Dynamics q3 earnings per share $0.64
October 18, 2017 / 10:19 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Steel Dynamics q3 earnings per share $0.64

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Steel Dynamics Inc

* Steel dynamics reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.64

* Q3 sales $2.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.39 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.66 excluding items

* Steel Dynamics - remain “optimistic” that macroeconomic and market conditions are in place to benefit domestic steel consumption in 2018​

* Steel Dynamics - ‍planned upgrades in Q4 require longer than typical outages, resulting in higher costs, lower shipments

* Steel Dynamics Inc - ‍planned upgrades in Q4 will reduce potential Q4 2017 pretax earnings by an estimated $25 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

