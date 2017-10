Oct 16 (Reuters) - Steel Dynamics Inc:

* Effective October 13, co repaid all of its remaining outstanding 6.375% senior notes due 2022​ - SEC filing

* Repaid remaining 6.375% senior notes due 2022 at price of 103.188% of principal amount of $167.1 million, with interest to Oct 13, 2017​