March 9 (Reuters) - Steel Partners Holdings Lp:

* STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P. REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS, AND OUTLOOK FOR 2018

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.55

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $184 MILLION AND $225 MILLION

* SEES Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $30 MILLION AND $37 MILLION