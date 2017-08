BRIEF-Steel Partners Holdings sees Q3 revenue between $327-$380 mln

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Steel Partners Holdings Lp-

* Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Reports second quarter financial results and outlook

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion

* Q2 revenue $358.4 million versus $281.4 million

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $327 million to $380 million

* Qtrly ‍net income per common unit - diluted $ 0.41​

* Says ‍high end of adjusted ebitda guidance range for remainder of year has been adjusted downward​

* Says ‍expects 2017 adjusted ebitda between $37 million and $45 million​

* Says ‍expects 2017 Q3 revenue between $327 million and $380 million​

* Sees ‍FY adjusted ebitda between $151 million and $168 million​