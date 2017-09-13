FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Steel Partners starts exchange offer to acquire remaining shares of Handy & Harman
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
September 13, 2017 / 12:18 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Steel Partners starts exchange offer to acquire remaining shares of Handy & Harman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Steel Partners Holdings LP

* Steel Partners commences exchange offer to acquire remaining shares of Handy & Harman it does not own

* Steel Partners Holdings LP - ‍steel Partners currently owns approximately 70 pct of Handy & Harman’s outstanding shares​

* Steel Partners Holdings LP - ‍offer is scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at end of october 11, 2017​

* Steel Partners - Handy & Harman stockholders who validly tender shares in offer to receive 1.484 6.0 pct Series A preferred units of Steel Partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

