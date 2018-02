Jan 31 (Reuters) - Steel Strips Wheels Ltd:

* SAYS BAGGED EXPORTS ORDER FROM U.S. TRUCK & TRAILER AFTERMARKET FOR ITS TRUCK STEEL WHEELS PLANT IN CHENNAI

* SAYS ORDER COMPRISES 4,200 TRUCK WHEELS TO BE SHIPPED FROM CO‘S CHENNAI PLANT IN NEXT 2 MONTHS

* IN TALKS WITH OTHER LARGE TRUCK & TRAILER MAKERS IN USA AND EXPECK TO GET MORE ORDERS IN THIS SEGMENT IN NEAR FUTURE