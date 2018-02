Feb 5 (Reuters) - Steelcase Inc:

* STEELCASE UPDATES FOURTH QUARTER GUIDANCE FOR U.S. TAX REFORM AND OTHER ITEMS

* SEES Q4 REVENUE $745 MILLION TO $760 MILLION

* SEES Q4 2018 LOSS PER SHARE $0.05 TO $0.07

* AS A RESULT TAX ACT EXPECTS TO RECORD A CHARGE IN Q4 OF APPROXIMATELY $30 MILLION

* COMPANY EXPECTS ITS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL APPROXIMATE 27% FOR FISCAL 2019

* SEES Q4 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15 TO $0.17 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.17, REVENUE VIEW $750.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: