Dec 6 (Reuters) - STEINHOFF AFRICA RETAIL LTD:

* ‍EXISTING CEO, BEN LA GRANGE HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN AS CEO OF STAR​

* CURRENT COO OF COMPANY, LEON LOURENS HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, FURTHERMORE BEEN APPOINTED AS CEO OF STAR WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​