BRIEF-Steinhoff Africa Retail Says Qtrly Revenue Grew 15.5 Pct To 18.4 Bln Rand

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Steinhoff Africa Retail Ltd:

* ‍STAR ACHIEVED REVENUE GROWTH OF 15.5% TO R18.4 BILLION DURING THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍ON A COMPARABLE BASIS, REVENUE GROWTH AMOUNTED TO 8.5% FOR QUARTER​

* ‍PEP AND ACKERMANS BRANDS IN AGGREGATE REPORTED 6.3% REVENUE GROWTH AND 1.9% LIKE-FOR- LIKE SALES GROWTH FOR QUARTER​

* ‍GROWTH IN SALES UNITS OF 9.8% (6.2% ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS) SUPPORTED PERFORMANCE AS LOWER PRICES WERE PASSED ON TO CUSTOMERS​

* ‍PERFORMANCE IN THE QUARTER WAS AFFECTED BY DEFLATION AS A RESULT OF STRENGTHENED RAND​