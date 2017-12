Dec 4 (Reuters) - Steinhoff Africa Retail Ltd:

* ‍13.2% INCREASE IN FY REVENUE TO R58.6BN​

* ‍100 BPS FY MARGIN INCREASE TO 10.4%​

* ‍25.2% INCREASE IN FY OPERATING PROFIT TO R6.1BN​

* ‍BUSINESS IS ON TRACK TO OPEN ANOTHER 350 STORES DURING 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍GROUP WILL CONTINUE TO EXPLORE NEW TRADING FORMATS AND ALSO EXPAND ITS MARKET SHARE IN LADIES’ WEAR AND ADDITIONAL SERVICES​

* ‍GROUP TARGETS A DIVIDEND COVER OF TWO TIMES HEADLINE EARNINGS FOR NEXT FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍NO FURTHER DIVIDEND WILL BE DECLARED FOR FY17​

* FY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 133.6​ CENTS