BRIEF-Steinhoff International Holdings NV Says Unit And Issuer Sent A Notice To Amend Maturity Date

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International:

* SAYS ‍STEINHOFF SERVICES LIMITED, ISSUER OF ZAR15,000,000,000 DOMESTIC MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME TODAY SENT A NOTICE TO HOLDERS REQUESTING WRITTEN CONSENT FROM NOTEHOLDERS TO REDUCE MATURITY DATE TO 23 FEBRUARY 2018​

* STEINHOFF SAYS ‍SHOULD CONSENT BE OBTAINED, SERVICES WILL PROCEED TO REDEEM CAPITAL OUTSTANDING TOGETHER WITH ANY ACCRUED INTEREST THEREON ON AMENDED MATURITY DATE, SUCH REDEMPTION WILL BE MADE OUT OF FUNDS AVAILABLE WITHIN GROUP‘S SOUTH AFRICA BUSINESS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: