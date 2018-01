Jan 18 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings NV :

* ‍CHANGES TO STEINHOFF SUPERVISORY BOARD​

* ‍JAYENDRA NAIDOO HAS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT AS A MEMBER OF SUPERVISORY BOARD OF COMPANY​

* ‍NAIDOO‘S POSITION ON CO‘S SUPERVISORY BOARD WILL BE FILLED BY A NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO BE APPOINTED IN DUE COURSE​

* ‍SUPERVISORY BOARD CONTINUES TO KEEP GOVERNANCE OF GROUP UNDER REVIEW​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)