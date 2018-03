BRIEF-Steinhoff Investment Says Theunie Lategan Resigned As Director

March 1 (Reuters) - Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited:

* THEUNIE LATEGAN HAS RESIGNED AS DIRECTOR OF CO WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​

* ‍BOARD MUST STILL CONSIDER PREFERENCE SHARES DIVIDEND DECLARATION FOR PERIOD ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* WAS REQUIRED TO PUBLISH ITS CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 BY 28 FEBRUARY 2018

* JSE CONFIRMED THAT IT HAS SUSPENDED TRADING OF PREFERENCE SHARES DUE TO COMPANY'S FAILURE TO SUBMIT REQUISITE STATEMENTS