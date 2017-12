Dec 13 (Reuters) - Steinhoff:

* ‍RESTATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS​

* ‍2016 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS WILL NEED TO BE RESTATED AND CAN NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON​

* ‍ON ADVICE OF INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE OF SUPERVISORY BOARD, TOGETHER WITH THEIR ADVISERS, CO IS TAKING NECESSARY STEPS TO ADDRESS AUDIT ISSUES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: