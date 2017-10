Sept 18 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd :

* STEINHOFF - INFORMS THAT IN THE COURSE OF A DISPUTE WITH FORMER JV PARTNER THE CO RECEIVED A PETITION BY OM HANDELS GMBH AND MW HANDELS GMBH

* STEINHOFF - PETITION FOR AN ANNUAL ACCOUNTS PROCEEDING BEFORE THE ENTERPRISE CHAMBER OF THE AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEAL

* OM & MW ARE OWNED BY THE PREVIOUS JOINT VENTURE PARTNER. A

* HEARING IS SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2017

* STEINHOFF SAYS CEO MARKUS JOOSTE IS CONFIDENT THAT THE PETITION WILL BE DISMISSED

* STEINHOFF - “THE ALLEGATIONS BROUGHT IN AGAINST STEINHOFF ARE UNFOUNDED AND REJECTED BY STEINHOFF” - CEO

* STEINHOFF SAYS HAS APPOINTED LEGAL AND EXTERNAL AUDIT FIRMS IN GERMANY TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER INDEPENDENTLY

* STEINHOFF SAYS HAS APPOINTED LEGAL AND EXTERNAL AUDIT HAVE CONCLUDED THAT NO EVIDENCE EXISTS OF ANY WRONGDOING

* STEINHOFF SAYS SEES ITSELF IN A STRONG POSITION AND WELCOMES THE OPPORTUNITY TO FORMALLY DISPROVE THESE ALLEGATIONS Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2xbtwJc) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)