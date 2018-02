BRIEF-Steinhoff Says Commences Waiver Process Regarding Certain Convertible Bonds

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings NV :

* COMMENCEMENT OF WAIVER PROCESS - PROPOSALS REGARDING CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* ‍BEGUN PROCESS BY SEEKING WAIVERS OF EUR 465 MILLION CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2021, EUR 1,116 MILLION BONDS DUE 2022 AND EUR 1,100 MILLION BONDS DUE 2023​

* ‍WAIVERS BEING SOUGHT FROM HOLDERS OF BONDS RELATE TO FAILURE BY ISSUER TO DELIVER CERTIFICATES OF COMPLIANCE IN LIGHT OF ACCOUNTING IRREGULARITIES