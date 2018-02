Jan 30 (Reuters) - STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV :

* UPDATE ON 2017 CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS

* INFORMED DUTCH AUTHORITY FOR FINANCIAL MARKETS THAT IT WILL NOT PUBLISH 2017 CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS BY 31 JAN

* STEINHOFF - TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON PROGRESS OF ACCOUNTING ENQUIRIES AND AVAILABILITY OF 2017 ACCOUNTS AS SOON AS IT IS ABLE TO DO SO​

* STEINHOFF - ‍ORDINARY SHARES WILL CONTINUE TO BE LISTED AND TRADE ON FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE AND JOHANNESBURG STOCK EXCHANGE​