BRIEF-Steinhoff Says Likely To Voluntarily Agree Not To Declare Dividend For Interim Period To June 30

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings Nv :

* UPDATE ON WAIVER PROPOSALS AND COMMITMENT NOT TO DECLARE OR PAY DIVIDENDS ON OR PRIOR TO 30 JUNE 2018

* ‍WILL SHORTLY BE RECOMMENDING WAIVERS OF CERTAIN POSSIBLE DEFAULTS UNDER CERTAIN OF GROUP‘S EXISTING EUROPEAN HOLDING COMPANIES’ FINANCING ARRANGEMENTS​

* ‍CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL RECEIVE SUFFICIENT SUPPORT FROM ITS FINANCE PROVIDERS TO OBTAIN THESE LIMITED WAIVER​

* ‍CO IS LIKELY TO VOLUNTARILY AGREE NOT TO DECLARE, MAKE OR PAY ANY DIVIDEND FOR AN INTERIM PERIOD TO 30 JUNE 2018​

* ‍PURPOSE OF WAIVER PROPOSALS IS TO CONTINUE TO CREATE A WINDOW OF STABILITY UNTIL 30 JUNE 2018 FOR GROUP​

* ‍WHILE CO CONFIDENT IT WILL RECEIVE SUFFICIENT SUPPORT FROM FINANCE PROVIDERS TO OBTAIN THESE WAIVERS, THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE​