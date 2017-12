BRIEF-Steinhoff Says ‍PWC Commences Investigations​

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Steinhoff:

* ‍BOARD SUBCOMMITTEE COMPOSED OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS HEADED BY JOHAN VAN ZYL CONSTITUTED. OTHER MEMBERS ARE STEVE BOOYSEN, HEATHER SONN​

* ‍AUDIT COMMITTEE IS WORKING WITH STATUTORY AUDITORS, DELOITTE TO FACILITATE RELEASE OF AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS​

* ‍PWC HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS FORENSIC INVESTIGATORS AND THEY HAVE COMMENCED THEIR INVESTIGATIONS​

* ‍TRADING IN UNDERLYING BUSINESSES ACROSS GLOBE CONTINUES UNINTERRUPTED PARTICULARLY IN PRE-CHRISTMAS PERIOD​