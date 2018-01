Jan 25 (Reuters) - Steinhoff Africa Retail Ltd:

* ANDRIES BENJAMIN (BEN) LA GRANGE HAS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FROM BOARD OF STAR, WITH EFFECT FROM 24 JAN 2018​

* LOUIS DU PREEZ, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF BOARD OF STAR, WITH EFFECT FROM 24 JANUARY 2018​