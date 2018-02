Feb 2 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings Nv :

* ‍STEPHANUS JOHANNES GROBLER AND MARIZA NEL HAVE RESIGNED AS DIRECTORS OF COMPANY WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​‍​

* LOUIS DU PREEZ AND FRANS JOHANNES GELDENHUYS, HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: