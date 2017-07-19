FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
18 days ago
BRIEF-Stella International announces exclusive distribution agreement
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 19, 2017 / 3:17 PM / 18 days ago

BRIEF-Stella International announces exclusive distribution agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Stella International Holdings Ltd :

* Expects monetary value of consideration of agreement will not exceed RMB100 million for period from date of agreement to 31 Dec 2017

* SIT (MCO) as supplier and Max as purchaser entered into master manufacturing agreement

* SFC as supplier and CAH as distributor entered into exclusive distribution agreement

* Expected aggregate monetary value of consideration will not exceed us$3 million from date of master manufacturing agreement to 31 Dec 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

