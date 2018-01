Jan 23 (Reuters) - Stella-Jones Inc:

* SEES Q4 SALES C$376 MILLION TO C$379 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW C$355.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* STELLA-JONES-SEES TAX RATE CHANGE TO RESULT IN ONE-OFF NON-CASH MATERIAL TAX BENEFIT IN Q4 IN RANGE OF $28.0 MILLION TO $30.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: