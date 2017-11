Oct 31 (Reuters) - Stemline Therapeutics Inc

* Stemline Therapeutics Inc - ‍phase 2 trial of SL-401 in Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm has met its primary endpoint​

* Stemline Therapeutics Inc - ‍based on feedback from U.S. FDA, co remains on track to begin submission of BLA in 4Q17-1Q18 timeframe for SL-401​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)