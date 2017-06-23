FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stemline Therapeutics presents SL-401 updated stage 1 and 2 data from ongoing pivotal trial in BPDCN
June 23, 2017 / 2:08 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Stemline Therapeutics presents SL-401 updated stage 1 and 2 data from ongoing pivotal trial in BPDCN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Stemline Therapeutics Inc

* Stemline Therapeutics presents SL-401 updated stage 1 and 2 data from ongoing pivotal trial in BPDCN and safety experience across multiple indications, today at EHA

* Stage 3 is fully enrolled and data will be reported, along with further updated stage 1 and 2 data, in 2H17

* Depending on results of this ongoing phase 2 trial, co intend to file a BLA for SL-401 in BPDCN in 4Q17/1Q18

* In first-line BPDCN patients treated at 12 ug/kg/day (n=16), median overall survival (os) has not been reached

* Stages 1 and 2 enrolled 32 bpdcn patients, of which 19 were first-line and 13 patients were relapsed/refractory Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

