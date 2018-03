March 9 (Reuters) - Stemmer Imaging Ag:

* ‍WAS INFORMED BY HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER THAT STABILIZATION PERIOD WITHIN ITS IPO HAS ENDED ON 8 MARCH 2018​

* ‍HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER FULLY EXERCISED GREENSHOE OPTION GRANTED BY SI HOLDING GMBH AT A PLACEMENT PRICE OF EUR 34/SHARE​

* ‍FURTHER 390,000 SHARES GRANTED AT TIME OF IPO, INITIALLY PROVIDED BY SI HOLDING GMBH IN FORM OF SECURITY LOAN, ARE FULLY PLACED​‍​