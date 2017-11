BRIEF-Stenprop posts HY diluted headline EPS of 5.41 pence

Nov 23 (Reuters) - STENPROP LTD:

* ‍DILUTED ADJUSTED EPRA EPS OF 4.87 PENCE (2016: 4.35 PENCE) FOR PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​

* ‍HY DILUTED IFRS EPS WAS 3.08 PENCE (2016: 1.59 PENCE LOSS)​

* ‍PROJECTED DILUTED ADJUSTED EPRA EPS FOR FULL YEAR IS 9.1 PENCE​

* HY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS WERE GBP15.2 MILLION (2016: GBP13.5 MILLION) EQUATING TO A DILUTED HEADLINE EPS OF 5.41 PENCE (2016: 4.73 PENCE).

* HY ‍NET RENTAL INCOME INCREASED BY 25.1% OVER PRIOR PERIOD TO GBP15.96 MILLION​