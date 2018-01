Jan 22 (Reuters) - Stenprop Ltd:

* STENPROP - ‍TO ASSIST IN IMPLEMENTING PROPOSED LONDON LISTING, STENPROP IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE APPOINTMENT OF NUMIS SECURITIES LIMITED TO ACT AS BROKER​

* ‍EXPECTS PROPOSED LONDON LISTING TO OCCUR FOLLOWING PUBLICATION OF COMPANY‘S ANNUAL RESULTS IN FIRST HALF OF JUNE 2018​

* ‍WILL RETAIN ITS PRIMARY LISTING ON JOHANNESBURG STOCK EXCHANGE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)