FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Stericycle enters into settlement with plaintiffs
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
October 18, 2017 / 10:48 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Stericycle enters into settlement with plaintiffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Stericycle Inc:

* Stericycle says ‍on Oct 17, co entered into settlement with plaintiffs, counsel in a multidistrict litigation proceeding - SEC filing ​

* Stericycle Inc - litigation proceeding is ‍known as in Re: Stericycle, Inc., Steri-Safe contract litigation, case no. 1:13-CV-05795​

* Stericycle - ‍under terms of settlement, co will establish common fund of $295 million​

* Stericycle - common fund will be used for compensation to members of settlement class, among others Source text: (bit.ly/2zx9Dx2) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.