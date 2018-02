Feb 21 (Reuters) - Stericycle Inc:

* STERICYCLE, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR ENDED 2017

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.34

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.97

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 2.1 PERCENT TO $887.8 MILLION

* ‍RECORDED A PROVISIONAL AMOUNT OF $129.8 MILLION AS AN INCOME TAX BENEFIT IN Q4 OF 2017​

* SEES 2018 REVENUES IN THE RANGE OF $3.48 BILLION TO $3.63 BILLION ‍​

* SEES 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $2.09 TO $2.21‍​

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $4.45 - $4.85