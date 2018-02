BRIEF-Steris PLC Reports QTRLY GAAP EPS Of $1.11

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Steris Plc:

* QTRLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.11

* FISCAL 2018 THIRD QUARTER REVENUE AS REPORTED WAS $661.9 MILLION COMPARED WITH $646.8 MILLION IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017‍​

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.12​

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.10 TO $4.16

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT CONSTANT CURRENCY ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 4-5% FOR FISCAL 2018

* ‍FREE CASH FLOW FOR FISCAL 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $300 MILLION​

* ‍ CAPITAL SPENDING FOR FISCAL 2018 IS ANTICIPATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $160 MILLION.​

* QUARTER INCLUDES A NET TAX BENEFIT OF $25.7 MILLION OR $0.30 PER DILUTED SHARE​

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.07, REVENUE VIEW $661.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S