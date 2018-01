Jan 8 (Reuters) - Steris Plc:

* STERIS PLC - ESTIMATES U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT TO RESULT IN TAX GAIN OF ABOUT $25 MILLION IN Q3 FISCAL 2018, ENDED DEC 31, 2017‍​

* STERIS PLC - ANTICIPATES FY U.S. GAAP, ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATES FOR 2018 AND BEYOND WILL ALSO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY TCJA - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2CPjiV0) Further company coverage: