FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Steris Q2 earnings per share $0.75
Sections
Featured
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
Politics
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
Sport
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 1, 2017 / 11:58 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Steris Q2 earnings per share $0.75

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Steris Plc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.75

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.94

* Steris Plc - ‍fiscal 2018 Q2 revenue as reported was $634.2 million compared with $646.4 million in Q2 of fiscal 2017​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $628.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Steris Plc - ‍expect to achieve our full year revenue and earnings targets for fiscal 2018, despite anticipated impact of recent hurricanes​

* Steris Plc - ‍fiscal 2018 outlook reconfirmed​ Source text: (bit.ly/2h1TgEx) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.