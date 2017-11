Nov 7 (Reuters) - ‍sterling Bancorp Inc ‍

* Sterling Bancorp Inc sees IPO of 10 million shares priced between $12 and $14 per share – SEC filing​

* ‍sterling Bancorp Inc says it is offering 7.7 million shares of common stock and selling shareholders are offering 2.3 million shares

* ‍sterling Bancorp Inc says it has applied to list its common stock on the nasdaq under the symbol "SBT" Source text - (bit.ly/2j8HCrZ)