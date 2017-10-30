FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sterling Construction reports Q3 earnings per share $0.26
October 30, 2017 / 8:55 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Sterling Construction reports Q3 earnings per share $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Sterling Construction Company Inc

* Sterling Construction Company Inc reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $304.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $262.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sterling Construction Company Inc - ‍increases 2017 guidance​

* Sterling Construction Company Inc sees ‍fy 2017 revenues of $915 million to $935 million​

* Sterling Construction Company Inc - sees fy net income attributable to sterling common stockholders of $11.0 million to $12.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

