Dec 12 (Reuters) - STERN GROEP NV:

* SELLS TWO STRATEGIC PROPERTIES TO AVIVA INVESTORS, WITH LEASEBACK FOR 15 AND 20 YEARS‍​

* PROCEEDS FROM DEAL OF EUR 16.5 MILLION AND BOOK PROFIT OF EUR 2.2 MILLION

* SALE+LEASEBACK HAS POSITIVE IMPACT ON SOLVABILITY AND LIQUIDITY OF GROUP Source text: bit.ly/2C49jXY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)