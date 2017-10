Sept 29 (Reuters) - STERN IMMOBILIEN AG

* H1 NET PROFIT OF EUR 0.6 MILLION, AFTER A LOSS OF EUR 1.5 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2016

* ‍CONFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR THE FULL YEAR

* SALES IN THE FIRST HALF YEAR WERE BELOW THE PREVIOUS YEAR‘S LEVEL, REACHING EUR 9.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)